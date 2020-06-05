Iowa National Guard helps with Storm Lake High School’s courtyard project

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa National Guard is assisting with site demolition work for Storm Lake High School’s courtyard conservation project.

In recent weeks, The National Guard has been helping with the TestIowa site outside of the school.

Guard members have offered to assist with additional tasks, and the courtyard project emerged as a great opportunity for collaboration.

In the past few days, guard members have completed the preliminary cleanup and have removed unwanted weeds, dead brush, and excess gravel. They also contributed a combined 80-hours of labor to help keep the project moving forward.

Earlier this year, Storm Lake High School received a $50,000 Water Quality Initiative grant from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The school is using the funds from the grant to install a pair of rain gardens, one around each of the two stormwater intakes in the courtyard.

The funds will also be used to cover incorporating native plants and permeable pavers for walkways and two outdoor classrooms.

Students in the project-based Advanced Ecology course created the designs for the project, updating the plan throughout the year to accommodate new opportunities they have discovered.

“We are so thankful to the National Guard members who have contributed their time and energy to help us continue to make progress on this outstanding project. It has been difficult to get much work done in the courtyard during the pandemic, and this has been a big boost. We’re excited to take the project to the next level soon,” Superintendent of the Storm Lake Community School District, Dr. Stacey Cole said.

In addition to the two outdoor classrooms, they have plans for a gathering area that would allow students to spend time in during study hall or open campus periods.

Students have also planned senior legacy walls that will be on the exterior of the building within the courtyard space, as a way to make the courtyard welcoming for everyone.

Storm Lake High School’s Advanced Ecology course started in the 2018-2019 school year, stemming from the Watershed Project of Iowa State University’s Leopold Center.

For more information about the Watershed Project, click here.