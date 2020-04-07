Iowa National Guard establishes 6 coordination centers in response to pandemic

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is one location of six in the state where the Iowa National Guard will be providing facilities and personnel to support Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC).

It is part of an initiative by the Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Health Care Coalition to pool resources and aid in the sharing of critical information across multiple agencies to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Soldiers and Airmen will help staff the RMCCs will help gather real-time information to help health care providers so more informed treatment decisions can be made on available resources like open hospital beds, available staffing, personal protective equipment, and other critical health care assets.

“At the direction of the governor, we’ve established six regional medical coordination centers across the state. In support of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Health Care Coalitions. These health care centers are located within the six health care regions across the state of Iowa at Iowa National Guard armories,” said Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, at the Tuesday press conference.

These centers will be at Iowa National Guard armories in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Camp Dodge, Mason City, Council Bluffs and Sioux City.

“This scalable capability is a critical resource available to help decision-makers save lives as conditions within the region change and normal response processes are not an option,” said Corell.

In addition to the Regional Medical Coordination Centers, they also established an operations center at its Joint Forces Headquarters in Johnston, along with task force headquarters at Camp Dodge, Iowa City and Sioux City. These will help provide coordination and communication of regional response efforts across Iowa.

The Iowa National Guard also said that they have transportation units delivering medical personal protective equipment to facilities across the state.

There are currently more than 200 Iowa National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on duty directly supporting the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.