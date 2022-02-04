SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa National Guard’s “Scrap Metal” band will be playing at venues in Western Iowa throughout the week.

On Thursday, the New Orleans style brass ensemble performed at Bishop Heelan High School, before going to Storm Lake for an afternoon performance.

According to the release, the group of musicians are a part of the 34 Army Band in the Southeast Iowa community of Fairfield.

Sgt. Omar Aleman on the Sousaphone with the Iowa National Guard’s “Scrap Metal” music group, performing in Sioux City, Iowa at Bishop Heelan High School, on February 3, 2022. The group is part of the 34th Army Band Headquarter Fairfield, Iowa. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

Percussionist SPC Jarrett DeFields on the drums as his “Scrap Metal” band performs in Sioux City, Iowa. The New Orleans style brass ensemble is performing in Sioux City, Iowa at Bishop Heelan High School, on February 3, 2022. The group is part of the 34th Army Band Headquarter Fairfield, Iowa. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

The band can be seen at parades and other public events across Iowa. The band is making their way through Western Iowa communities before their tour ends.

The 34th Army Band is the only band assigned to the Iowa National Guard and the release indicated that it is one of the few organizations that primarily interact with the civilian community and foster that communities support as part of their mission.

Staff Sergeant Eric Newman said performances allow residents to have a positive interaction with the Iowa National Guard and the music they perform is like Trombone Shorty, Lucky Chops, or the Young Blood Brass band.

“We play some songs where people know the words,” said Newman, “We play covers of pop tunes, some rock tunes, and some that are original,” Newman said.

Their performances are not just intended for recruitment, according to Newman. He said it is important that members have the support of the communities they serve, and band members are excited to be ambassadors of the National Guard mission.

“We invite everybody else to have some fun too,” Newman said, “We get to be what people see and we appreciate that.”

The band is made up of professional bandsmen from across Iowa, and the release indicated they have a passion for music and a desire to incorporate their trade into the service.

“The Iowa National Guard has done amazing things for me and my family,” said Newman, “I’ve gotten to do something I love, working with amazing people and the most talented musicians.”

During the tour, the band played for Lewis Central High School, OABCIG High School, Logan-Magnolia Jr. and Senior High School, Shenandoah High School, Woodbine Community School, Bishop-Heelan High School, St. Edmond Catholic High School, and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School.

According to the release, the Iowa National Guard has units in communities around the state, with nearly 10,000 Soldiers, Airmen, and residents that serve both the state and federal mission. Newman said performances like the one in Sioux City allow residents to have a positive interaction with the Iowa National Guard.