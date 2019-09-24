Iowa multi-county agency project has zero fatalities

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Department along with Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement and the Lyon and Osceola County Sheriff’s Offices participated in a joint enforcement project.

According to the press release, the project took place on Friday while 23 officers participating. The Iowa State Patrol Airwing gave assistance to the participates.

The project was conjoined with Iowa’s “Under 300” goal to reduce fatality motor vehicle accidents, the police said.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office released the statistics from the project.

100 Total Citations including 44 for speed, 15 for seat belt, four for texting while driving, and one arrest for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

138 traffic law violations resulting in warnings

18 Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspections

Four Motorist Assists

Two arrest warrants were served

Zero fatalities

According to the authorities, there have been 234 deaths in Iowa as of September 20. That total is four more than at the same time last year.

The five agencies involved would like to remind the public that through their safe driving practices and good choices, we can reduce fatalities and meet our goal.