SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An outdoor look through history was on display at the Sioux City Public Museum on Wednesday.

The 300-square-foot Iowa Culture’s “Iowa History 101” Mobile Museum bus filled with displays that showed some of Iowa’s history swung by the museum.

The display will also be open to the public on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This bus is making a stop in each of the 99 Iowa counties.

“When they’re coming up with ideas for exhibits in here is to get a good cross-section of all different parts of Iowa so everybody’s included and everybody can walk in and see something and maybe make a connection,” said the Museum Driver John Carlson. “And when they leave, they can have that connection and pass on the good news of Iowa’s history.”

Sioux City is hosting the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs “Preserve Iowa Summit”. The event will run over the next three days with over 150 professionals and volunteers involved in historic preservation across the state in town.