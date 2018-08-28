Iowa Mission of Mercy's free dental clinic in need of volunteers
The free dental clinic will be in Sioux City, October 5 and 6.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Iowa Mission of Mercy is asking for help ahead of their free dental clinic.
Dr. Dick Hettinger, with Iowa Mission of Mercy, saying volunteers are needed to make the event run smoothly.
The dental clinic will be coming to Sioux City October 5 and 6, if you are interested in volunteering, click here.
More Stories
-
UPDATE: A fugitive being sought by the…
-
42 years after first shutting down, a staple of the Hawarden, Iowa…
-
Local authorities reported that a woman had to be airlifted to a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-