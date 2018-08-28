Local News

Iowa Mission of Mercy's free dental clinic in need of volunteers

The free dental clinic will be in Sioux City, October 5 and 6.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Iowa Mission of Mercy is asking for help ahead of their free dental clinic.

Dr. Dick Hettinger, with Iowa Mission of Mercy, saying volunteers are needed to make the event run smoothly. 

The dental clinic will be coming to Sioux City October 5 and 6, if you are interested in volunteering, click here

