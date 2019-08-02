Iowa Medical Cannabis Board denies three new conditions

Des Moines, Iowa—The Iowa Medical Cannabis Board met Friday morning for the first time since Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed a bill that would have expanded the state’s medical marijuana program.

The board did approve a significant change. People with chronic pain will now qualify for the program. Currently, the list of qualifying conditions includes “untreatable pain.”

However, the board denied adding three new conditions to the list: PTSD, generalized anxiety and opioid abuse.

Members of the Board cited no evidence to treat opioid abuse disorder with medical marijuana.

