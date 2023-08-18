ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Jason Halkias has traveled to pizza ranches in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, and Minnesota. His visit to the Orange City location marks his 100th pizza ranch, which is cause for celebration.

“Jason started messaging us in 2016, and I could tell right away that he had a lot of passion for Pizza Ranch, he was excited and he had a goal of reaching as many locations as he could,” Pizza Ranch Brand Manager Megan Lovin said.

“It’s pretty special, you know, when you get somebody who loves pizza ranch that much, about your brand, and as you know in interviews the guy knew everything about us so it’s like oh he’s done his homework too. So I’m pretty impressed,” Pizza Ranch President and Co-Founder Adrie Groeneweg said.

Halkias was greeted by a crowd of supporters, a goodie bag, and of course his favorite pizza.

“I like a lot, but you know, on their buffet or way, I always go for a stuffed Buffalo chicken,” Halkias said.

But what is that special sauce that makes Halkias keep coming back for seconds?

“Something always kept me going for new locations. Because I always loved the environment. It didn’t matter that a lot of them are similar in many ways. They’re each unique in their own way. That’s what makes it very special,” Halkias said.

Along his thousands of miles and hundreds of slices, Halkias says it’s difficult to pick a favorite pizza ranch location.

“When you’ve been to so many locations, it’s really hard to say there’s a single favorite. Everyone, you know, is very special and all did a wonderful job. No one has ever disappointed me, so I really couldn’t pick a single location,” Halkias said.

After being presented a certificate by the pizza ranch president and founder honoring 100 visits, Halkias says he’ll continue on his pizza path.

“I’m just going to take it plan by plan. I try to visit ten new locations each year right now as it is, so where am I going to go next? I don’t know, but I will definitely go somewhere, that’s for sure,” Halkias said.

In total, there are 215 Pizza Ranch locations, and after lunch, Halkias also got a tour of the Pizza Ranch Support Center.