SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sibley man sustained substantial injuries following a crash on Sunday.

According to a release from Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Alan Ray Hoppe, 53, was driving south in a 2013 Ford Taurus on Oriole Avenue about a quarter of a mile north of Sibley.

The release indicated that Hoppe lost control, entered the northbound ditch, and rolled two times before coming to a stop in a cornfield to the east of the road.

Hoppe was taken to the Osceola Regional Health Center by ambulance, and the release stated he had “incapacitating injuries.”