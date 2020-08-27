Iowa man sentenced to six years federal prison for gun charge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On August 25, a man from Iowa who possessed a gun while using drugs was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Curtis Eugene Koesters, 40, was sentenced to a prison term after a guilty plea on February 20, 2020, to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and drug user.

Officials said evidence shows that Koesters was a recidivist drug dealer who has a history of dangerousness, and he unlawfully possessed a gun in connection with drug trafficking activities.

Along with being found with a gun, Koesters was found with a methamphetamine pipe, approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine, $561, a syringe containing methamphetamine, and a digital scale, said officials.

Koesters was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment in Sioux City. He will also be required to serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Koesters is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.