Iowa man sentenced to prison for distribution of child pornography

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Doon, Iowa man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Diego Felipe Juan, 46, originally from Guatemala but living in Doon, Iowa, has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison on Tuesday.

Juan received his prison term after pleading guilty on December 2, 2019, to one count of distribution of child pornography.

In a plea agreement, Juan admitted that between November 2018 and January 18, 2019, he knowingly distributed a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct to another person using the internet.

At his sentence hearing, it was revealed that Juan had other videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

Juan was sentenced in Sioux City to 87 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Juan is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.

