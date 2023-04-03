SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 27-year-old Iowa man was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison on Thursday, for multiple charges.

On November 16, 2022, Logan Rhinehart, of Fairfield, Iowa, pleaded guilty to one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

According to a release, Rhinehart was previously convicted of felony burglary, escape and theft. These convictions prohibit a person from possessing any firearm.

In January of 2022, law enforcement located a stolen .22 caliber firearm under circumstances indicating it had been stolen by Rhinehart. Later that month, law enforcement tried to pull Rhinehart over for driving a stolen vehicle. The suspect sped off at high speeds reaching over 113 mph. During the chase, authorities said Rhinehart threw out a stolen 40 caliber pistol which was later recovered from the scene.

The stolen vehicle eventually crashed into a snow drift, and Rhinehart then attempted to flee on foot but was caught. Further evidence showed that Rhinehart burglarized two separate homes and stole numerous items, including two firearms, between January 13, 2022 and January 28, 2022.

In federal court in Sioux City, Rhinehart was sentenced to 136 months in federal prison with a three-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. He is ineligible for parole in the federal system.