SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man who possessed a sawed-off shotgun was sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

Levi Goodell, 26, of Humboldt, received the prison term after pleading guilty on July 28 to possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a Thursday release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Iowa.

According to the release, evidence showed Goodell possessed a sawed-off shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches in length that was not registered to him. Goodell possessed the firearm knowing he was prohibited from possessing any firearms as a convicted felon. Goodell has a criminal history consisting of five burglaries, an OWI, an assault, and absence from custody.

Law enforcement discovered Levi Goodell’s illegal possession of a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition during an investigation into his kidnapping, assault, harassment, and domestic abuse of another person.

Goodell was sentenced on Dec. 15 in the federal court in Sioux City to 96 months’ imprisonment and must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

He is currently being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.