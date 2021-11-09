Iowa man sentenced to federal prison after social media posts with guns, marijuana

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who made several posts on social media posing with firearms and marijuana has been sentenced to federal prison on Monday.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Joshua Adam Rode, 24, of Waterloo pleaded guilty to being a drug user in possession of a firearm on June 30.

In a plea agreement, Rode admitted to posing photos of himself with marijuana and guns. Officials were able to locate Rode sitting in his car in a residential neighborhood of Waterloo.

Rode’s vehicle smelled of marijuana, and when officers asked him to step out of the vehicle, he grabbed an item from under his seat.

When officers caught up with Rode, they discovered a loaded handgun on the ground underneath him, and they located marijuana in the vehicle afterward.

Rode was sentenced to 33 months in prison and must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.