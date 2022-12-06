SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man was sentenced out of Crawford County for starting a fire while there were several people inside.

According to court documents, Matthew Ray Oney, 36, of Charter Oak, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 70 years and 120 days for four counts of assault, one count of first-degree arson, attempted murder, first-degree criminal mischief, and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. The charges will be served consecutively. He was also ordered to pay a total of $60,040 in restitution.

Oney was found guilty by a jury in September.

Initial complaint documents stated that Oney intentionally started a fire at a residence in Dow City, then left the scene. He knowingly started the fire while there were five people inside, admitting that he knew there was a chance that the occupants could have died.