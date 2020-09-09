Iowa man sentenced for stealing nearly $15,000 from Fleet Farm store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP/KCAU) — An Iowa man was sentenced Tuesday after taking nearly $15,000 from cash registers on a daily basis at a Fleet Farm store in Sioux City.
According to court documents, Robert Smith, 22, of Bronson received the sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty for first-degree theft and will receive a three-year probation sentence.
Smith was also ordered to pay $14,805 in restitution to Fleet Farm. Prosecutors say Smith began taking cash from a register at the store on Sept. 30, 2018, shortly after the store opened, and continued to take money from registers on a daily basis.
He was arrested Nov. 19, 2018.
