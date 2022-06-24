STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man was sentenced for possession of weapons that were found in his vehicle and behind a false wall.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Leanord Weimer, 46, of Storm Lake, pleaded guilty on January 6 to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The release stated that evidence showed Weimer possessing seven guns, of which four were to be stolen during a burglary.

Storm lake officers stopped a vehicle that was driven by Weimer on April 2, 2021, according to the release. During the stop, they were able to find methamphetamine in his pocket along with a .22 rifle that was stolen from Weimer’s ex-wife.

During a theft investigation, law enforcement was able to find a stolen 12-gauge shotgun in one of Wiemer’s other vehicles on May 19, 2021, according to the release.

Officers later searched Weimer’s ex-girlfriend’s home because he would stay there on occasion. The release stated that they were able to find a .380 handgun that Weimer had allegedly given to his then 9-year-old son. The woman later allegedly found four guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition that were stated to be behind a false wall in a room that Weimer often used.

The release indicated that those found by the woman had been reported as stolen from the home of another person that was associated with Weimer.

Weimer had been convicted of multiple felonies, including a terrorism conviction resulting from shooting at two police vehicles that were occupied by deputies. The convictions keep him from having both firearms and ammunition legally.

Weimer was sentenced before a United States District Court Judge to 8 years in prison, and he will have to serve a 3-year term of supervised release following the prison term.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhood, a program that focuses on reducing violent crime.