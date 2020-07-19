Iowa man visits all 99 counties to bring awareness to pediatric cancer

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU)- Despite the hot weather, a man from Coralville is running across Iowa’s 99 counties this summer in memory of his son.

“What I’ve decided to do is run at least one name of someone fighting cancer in all 99 counties,” said Rik Zortman, creator of Run for Armstrong.

On Saturday Zortman made a stop in Hawarden to connect with the family of Alexis Van Bochove.

She passed away in 2014 from childhood cancer. Her family came together to shares stories with Zortman.

“I was really pleased that he was coming to do Alexis’s name. I’m happy. I think its really cool how he runs for all the children,” said Casey Van Bochove, father of Alexis.

Zortman etched out Alexis’s name on his GPS. Each letter equivalent to a half a mile.

“Running for a name because that name has a story and you don’t want that story to end because they passed on you want to continue that story. Running for Alexis today will mean something to me knowing that I’m doing it in her town that she was in,” said Zortman.

This is year three that Zortman has been running for his son Armstrong. He’s etched over 1,000 names through his journey.

“You know most of them being kids fighting cancer, I’ve had some adults fighting cancer,

someone gave me a badge number of a fallen officer. You know it’s just what people send to me as far as what they want to see via GPS,” said Zortman.

To continue running for his son he asks that Iowans connect with him on his platform Run for Armstrong.

“Where you can send me a name a small little story and why that name means a lot to you. So its been a journey to see all the state of Iowa and were looking forward to seeing more parts of Iowa,” said Zortman.

Hawarden stops 79 on Zortman’s 99 county journey. He still has 20 more to go. He expects to finish them all by the end of August.