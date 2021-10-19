Iowa man pleads guilty to possessing at least 14 grams of meth, sold more

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man pleaded guilty in Sioux City federal court to possessing methamphetamine with the intention of selling.

According to the release, Celestin Loux, 64, from Eagle Grove, Iowa, was convicted of possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The release said Loux admitted, during a plea agreement, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop and seized seven bags of methamphetamine that totaled 14.39 grams in November of 2020.

Additional evidence also showed that Loux sold 51.54 grams of methamphetamine during three controlled drug-buy operations with law enforcement from December 2019 through February 2020.

Loux faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years imprisonment with a possible maximum sentence of 40 years, a $5,000,000 fine, and at least four years of supervised release following any imprisonment.