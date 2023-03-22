SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Webster County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit ended with him allegedly crashing through and damaging a Morningside park.

Lennox Vanvacter, 30, of Duncombe, Iowa, was arrested by a Woodbury County Sheriff’s Deputy after a pursuit through a majority of the Morningside area before crashing and damaging parts of Latham Park early Wednesday morning.

According to criminal complaints, the pursuit started around 2:21 a.m. when law enforcement observed a change in behavior from the driver of a white 2012 Chevrolet Silverado truck, later identified as Lennox Vanvacter, 30, of Duncombe, Iowa. Both were traveling south on Morningside Avenue next to the bypass. The complaint stated that the truck came to a complete stop and attempted to turn eastbound onto the bypass the wrong way. Realizing it couldn’t be done, the Chevy accelerated further south on Morningside Avenue and then turned onto Whispering Creek Drive and pulled into the Edward Jones parking lot.

The officer followed the driver to the parking lot when Vanvacter quickly pulled the truck out of the parking lot and accelerated back to Morningside Ave. running a stop sign in the process, according to documents. Law enforcement pursued him through Morningside Ave. reaching speeds of 80 mph in a 30-mph zone while the driver attempted to allegedly elude the officer. At one point, Vanvacter made a U-turn on Gordon Drive and Pomegranite Street heading back to the Morningside neighborhoods, driving through the same blocks looking for a place where he could escape on foot, the complaint noted.

Lennox VanVacter Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

Vanvacter turned into an alley between Cedar Street and Lemon Street and came to a complete stop, then allegedly accelerated northbound resulting in him crashing through a metal gate owned by Latham Park briefly getting stuck. The suspect threw the truck in reverse and, with the patrol car close behind him, allegedly rammed into the patrol car as the officer was about to step out and attempted to push the vehicle backward.

Vanvacter then drove further into the park destroying a concrete bench in the process before crashing into the west side fence and became stuck, documents state. Vanvacter tried to flee on foot, but the officer caught up to him and warned him to get on the ground or he would be tased to which he complied. Vanvacter was taken into custody without further incident during which time, deputies located two plastic bags allegedly containing methamphetamine and several credit cards with different names on them, a suspended driver’s license, and prior charges of credit card fraud.

Vanvacter was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, felony eluding, controlled substance violation, assaulting an officer, and failure to affix a drug stamp. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $60,000 bond. Additional charges are pending at this time. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 31.