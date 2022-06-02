MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A construction worker died Wednesday after becoming pinned by equipment on a job site.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews were called to the 3300 block of Highway 92, about 12 miles east of Oskaloosa, at 5:00 p.m. That’s where construction is happening on a bridge over the North Skunk River. According to the call, a worker from Ottumwa had been pinned by construction equipment.

By the time law enforcement arrived, workers had already been able to free 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia. EMT crews provided care for him on the scene and a medical helicopter was called for, but Gomez-Garcia died before being evacuated.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsy.

The investigation into the incident continues.