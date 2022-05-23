POCAHONTAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man was charged with sexual assault of a child in April.

According to a release, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Department of Human Services on April 1 about a report of a sexual assault.

After an investigation, the sheriff’s office issued an arrest warrant for Andrew Janssen, of Rolfe, charging him with second-degree sexual assault and lascivious acts with a child.

The release stated that Janssen turned himself in to the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office on April 29 and was released on bond after his initial court appearance