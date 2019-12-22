Iowa man celebrates 60 years of auctioneering

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Going once, going twice and sold at 60 years. A beloved Dune, Iowa, auctioneer celebrated decades in the business.

Over the past 60 years, Darrell Vande Vegte has sold almost everything under the sun. Recognized for his major milestone on Saturday, literally hundreds of his friends, family and community members gathered to commemorate his years of hard work. And with those years, comes a lot of wisdom.

“I think in this world if you admire or envy somebody that’s doing well in something, you might want to venture into that. I don’t say that we did so well but it did work out good for us,” said Vande Vegte.

And after an impressive 60 years, Darrell said he might be slowing down, but doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon.

