Iowa man arrested weeks after body found in lake

PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old Iowa man on suspicion of murder in connection with a body found last month in a lake.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s office said Allan Michael Dean Schwidder, of Emmetsburg, Iowa, was arrested Friday night on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a body found on July 22 in Virgin Lake near Ruthven, Iowa.

Authorities identified the victim as 27-year-old Rollin Bontrager, of Washington, Iowa. The cause of his death was not released.

The sheriff’s office said Schwidder was arrested after two homes and three vehicles were searched in Emmetsburg as part of the investigation. Schwidder is being held on $1 million bond.

