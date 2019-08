ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man has been arrested for intentionally running over a dog.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of a person intentionally running over a dog.

The authorities said the evidence at the scene led them to Darwin Vink, 55, of Doon, Iowa.

Vink was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, an aggravated misdemeanor, according to police.

Due to the injuries received by being run over, the dog has died.