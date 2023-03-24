SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are investigating an alleged homicide of a Sheldon woman that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS), the O’Brien County Communication Center received a 911 call around 4 p.m. on Thursday about a deceased woman located at the 600 block of 4th Avenue in Sheldon, Iowa. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities found a woman deceased inside her home. The death is being treated as a homicide investigation, the release stated.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday March 25 at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, in Ankeny.

The release added that around noon on Friday, March 24, Nathaniel Byron Kessel, 41, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, was arrested in Flandreau, South Dakota on two Iowa arrest warrants: one count of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D Felony, and one count of first-degree murder, a Class A Felony.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation; no further details or names are being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation are being asked to call the Sheldon Police Department at 712-324-2525, or the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at 712- 224-7680.