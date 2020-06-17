Iowa man arrested after police pursuit, punching officer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested after police said he led them on a pursuit in Sioux City and then assaulted an officer Tuesday.

According to court documents, Michael Lindgren, 45, was seen getting into a car at 100 War Eagle Drive while the park was closed Tuesday around 2:45 a.m. and drove away at high speed when officers tried to make contact. Officers were told the car was stolen from Sac County.

Reports said the officers tried to make a traffic stop, but Lingren blacked out the car lights and eluded officers at high speed, running through multiple stop signs.

The car then crashed near 29th and Stone Park Boulevard, and the driver fled on foot. Officers attempted to detain Lindgren as he punched an officer several times.

Officials said Lingren had bloodshot, watery eyes and was talkative. Lingren refused chemical testing but admitted to using around one gram of methamphetamine the day before.

Lindgren was arrested and charged with second-degree theft, felony eluding, assault on an officer, and OWI-first offense. He was also arrested for a parole violation. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $30,000.

