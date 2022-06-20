TERRIL, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was charged with false imprisonment, child endangerment, and multiple other charges on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Cade Steelman, 20, of Terril, was arrested after he was accused of intentionally holding two people against their will and threatening them with a knife.

Documents stated that Steelman allegedly punched, grabbed, tackled, and threatened a woman with a knife while an infant was present. It was also alleged that Steelman caused damage to a vehicle during the incident by stabbing a knife into the windshield and dash. He also allegedly stabbed the knife through the headliner and out the roof of the vehicle.

The documents specified that the damage is estimated to be anywhere from $1,500 to $10,000.

Steelman was charged with false imprisonment, domestic abuse assault, going armed with intent, child endangerment, and second-degree criminal mischief. He is being held on a cash-only bond of $10,000.