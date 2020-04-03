Iowa man accidentally shot in rear

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Lyon County Communications Center received a 911 call for a man suffering a gunshot wound to the buttocks at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Lance Earl Morgan Bryant, 28, of Mitchell, SD, was charged under the Rock Rapids city code with Discharging a Weapon Within City Limits, a simple misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers discovered the victim face down on his dining room floor with the defendant holding a towel to stop the bleeding from his buttocks.

The incident took place in the 300 Block of S. Adams Street in Rock Rapids.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Avera Rock Rapids with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Police said investigation at the scene revealed the incident to be accidental in nature.

According to court documents, Bryant took responsibility for the incident and admitted to accidentally discharging a 9 mm handgun into the victim’s buttocks while he was trying to break the weapon down.

Court documents reveal Bryant had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him along with bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and compromised balance.

Bryant submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test which indicated a breath alcohol concentration of .164% officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lyon County Ambulance.

