Iowa Lt. Governor makes Siouxland stop, declares June Dairy Month

MERRILL, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg made a stop in Siouxland Wednesday.

Gregg attended an open house at Perry Creek Dairy near Merrill. He brought a signed proclamation from the governor, stating that June is the state’s Dairy Month.

“You see all the aspects of the dairy industry and dairy processing right here in the state of Iowa and this gives us an opportunity to celebrate that, to highlight the impact that has here in Iowa, and to provide the recognition that frankly they deserve.” said Gregg.

Also in attendance at Wednesday’s events were State Auditor Rob Sand and Iowa Representative Randy Feenstra.