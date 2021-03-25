Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg to donate blood at Sioux City’s LifeServe

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg will be making a stop in Sioux City next week to donate blood.

According to a release, Gregg will donate blood on March 30 at 11 a.m. at LifeServe’s Sioux City Donor Center.

LifeServe Blood Center, the sole supplier of blood products to more than 120 hospitals in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, including MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, is seeking donors to give blood to increase the local blood supply.

“We cannot thank the Governor and Lt. Governor enough for their support throughout the pandemic. They’re not only advocates for a safe blood supply but also loyal blood donors,” said Danielle West, Director of PR and Marketing for LifeServe Blood Center. “Unfortunately, our community blood supply has been majorly impacted by COVID-19 so we continue to urge community members to step up to donate and ensure the safety of their community blood supply.”

Donors are urged to schedule appointments to donate blood at a nearby donor center or mobile blood drive as soon as possible. Appointments can be made online at the LifeServe website or by calling 800-287-4903.