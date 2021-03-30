Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg makes Sioux City stop to give blood

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Lt. Gov. of Iowa Adam Gregg gave blood in Sioux City Tuesday as part of his 99 County Tour.

Gregg made the donation at the LifeServe Blood Center on 4501 Southern Hills Drive.

In order to encourage more Iowans to do the same. Gregg said Iowa was a leader in plasma donations during the pandemic, but now the need is shifting back to blood donations.

Donors are urged to schedule appointments to donate blood at a nearby donor center or mobile blood drive as soon as possible. Appointments can be made online at LifeServe’s website or by calling 800-287-4903.