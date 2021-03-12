Iowa long-term care centers begin ‘return to normal’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As of this Friday, almost 95 percent of all seniors over the age of 65 in the state of Iowa have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We see declining infections in that population–we see declining outbreaks,” Tyler Brock with the Siouxland District Health Department said.

“We truly are seeing the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Cheryl Hansen, Executive Director of Charter Senior Living of Northpark Place, said.

That means several long-term care centers are in the process of loosening certain restrictions held in place for more than a year.

“We’re so looking forward to being able to finally enjoy the degree of normalcy that we’re going to be able to enjoy,” Hansen said.

Hansen says that includes bringing back social activities for residents, and allowing family members to visit.

“We know that the health of people is not just the presence or absence of the virus, but it’s also being able to see the people they care about,” Brock said.

For visits to facilities with no COVID-19 cases, the IDPH recommends more than 70 percent of residents are vaccinated before welcoming any guests. With 90 percent of their residents vaccinated, Charter Senior Living has allowed family members of residents to visit since Monday.

“Our residents are feeling such a sense of relief in being able to do that,” Hansen said.

Currently, there are no outbreaks at any Siouxland long-term care centers.

However, with several other guidelines still in place, Charter Senior Living isn’t letting its guard down anytime soon.

“We continue to offer what we can, most definitely, but also know that if we have to pull back, we’ll do that as well,” Hansen said.

“They know their facilities best, they know their residents the best, and their visitation policies the best. We’re going to trust their judgment,” Brock said.