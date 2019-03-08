Iowa legislature to consider polling time changes

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) - It's still more than a year away from casting 2020 presidential ballots, but a new proposal aims to make changes to Iowa's election laws.

An Iowa Senate committee recently passed the legislation that includes many changes to the state's election system, from absentee voting to what can be included on a state-wide ballot.

One of the most notable changes is a shorter election day, proposing polls close at 8 p.m. statewide rather than the current 9 p.m.

Woodbury County Auditor Patrick Gill worries that change could prevent some Iowans from voting.

"It has been an issue before with people having the opportunity to vote, and you'd hate to limit that at all," Gill said.

The proposed bill is also drawing criticism for no longer allowing state-owned buildings as polling places-- that means students at Iowa's public universities would not be able to vote on campus.

You can read the details of the changes in the bill by clicking here.