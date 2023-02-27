MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — Earlier this month, Iowa lawmakers passed a bill that would lower property tax bills for residents, leaving cities and counties having to re-budget the year.

The bill shaves off $133 million from Iowans property tax bills. Marcus, Iowa is one of many rural towns being impacted by this legislation.

Patrick Bunt, the Mayor of Marcus, said his city is losing roughly $10,000 forcing officials to make future budget cuts.

“We would just look at our budget and whatever things that we can. You know you got your street department, your water department and all the different departments. Just do a minimal amount on each one of them,” said Bunt.

Bunt said for the time being, the town of Marcus will use their savings funds to keep this year’s budget. However, next year he predicts the city will make budget cuts.