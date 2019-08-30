Iowa leads list of states to get millions of federal dollars to replace bad bridges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Eighteen states including our 3 Siouxland states, found out Thursday they will be getting federal grant money to fix bridges in desperate need of repair.

The U-S Department of Transportation awarding $225 million in assistance and Iowa leads the way with grants totaling more than $33 million.

Iowa officials say the money will be spread out over 77 projects aimed at repairing or replacing bridges in poor or fair condition.

Woodbury County Engineer Mark Nahra says the money will help but it doesn’t completely fix the problem.

“Iowa had hoped to get about 70 percent of the project funded. We came up a little bit short of that with the 33 million dollars but roughly 55 percent of the estimated cost of each of these bridges is going to be funded through the program,” said Mark Nahra of Woodbury County.



Woodbury County is getting 2 bridge projects funded. One is located on the Moville blacktop south of Highway 20, the other is on County Road L36 south of Correctionville. Nahra says these and other bridges rebuilt over the last decade will last longer than their predecessors.

“Materials that are going into the construction of the bridge should be much more durable. We’re not using timber pine any more we’re using steel and precast concrete. All of that should result in bridges that are more durable and have a more useful life than the current generation,” added Nahra.

Nahra says Woodbury County currently has about 65 bridges with less than 5 years of life remaining. Only 36 are currently funded for repairs.