SIOUX CITY (KCAU9) — Iowa’s Revenue Estimating Conference gave their budget predictions on Monday showing that the state will have about 1.3 billion dollars in unspent surplus at the end of this year.

With all of that surplus, along with an additional billion dollars still available from the national Taxpayer Relief Fund, momentum has started among Iowa’s leaders to make changes to tax rates and even talks of abolishing Iowans’ personal income tax altogether.



“That money belongs in the hands of the taxpayers. If we already met our budgetary needs, there’s no need for us to take in more than what we need and that’s why Governor Reynolds wants to go this way, it’s why Senator Whitford and Senator Dawson want to go this way and I think it’s the right way to go,” said District 3 State Senator Jim Carlin.



Carlin says bringing more tax relief to Iowans remains one of the Republican Party’s top priorities with Governor Kim Reynolds stating earlier this summer: “This overcollection of taxes is unethical and it must end.”



Despite the growing appetite, Carlin says it may be too much to completely scrap the income tax but that it’s time to become more competitive compared to surrounding states.



“Realistically are we there? No, no we got a log way to go. We actually pay more taxes than 80% of the states, I think we ranked 40th in personal income taxes,” said Carlin.



State representative Skyler Wheeler has long advocated for removing income taxes as it’s one of the larger issues he hears about from constituents.



“But ultimately, I think we’ve got plenty of room and we have some ability to create some more room to abolish the income tax and it will create all sorts of different opportunities for us especially over here in western and northwest Iowa when we’re competing with South Dakota,” said Wheeler.

Iowa’s legislature is expected to begin their session on January 10 but Carlin says budget proposals won’t happen until later in the year.