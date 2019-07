Some Iowa Lawmakers are criticizing officials in Washington over the mapping of broadband access in rural areas of the state.

In a letter to the FCC Chairman, Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley say recent reports are over-estimating the number of rural Iowans with access to the internet.

The Report from 2018 claims that 90 percent of Iowans have broadband access. The Senators say that number generalizes each county that may have different accessibility in different areas of the country.