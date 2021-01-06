Iowa lawmakers say a lot was left undone as legislative session starts next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After the pandemic halted Iowa’s 2020 Legislative Session in March, State Senator Jackie Smith said a lot was left undone.

Smith hopes issues like mental health and a childcare crisis will take priority this session.

“We got pretty far on that last year. There was bipartisan support for giving more assistance to working families as far as childcare reimbursement and helping to pay for it and just offering more options of where you can take your kid,” Smith said.

State Senator Jim Carlin said he plans to bring more bills to the table this session than ever before.

“Many people have not been able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes or in assisted living facilities. I want to give a tax credit to facilities that will build a structure, a window structure, almost like a greenhouse or a window structure that will allow relatives to have face to face visits with their loved ones. Just so they can see them face to face which is so important,” Carlin added.

He said he’s looking to recruit more minority teachers into Iowa classrooms to raise proficiency scores.

“In Iowa, we have a lot of students who don’t speak English and I would like to add a two to three hour daily emersion portion to classroom education for those students rather than having them be mainstreamed in the process,” Carlin said.

Smith said one of her main focuses is how vaccines will be distributed to the public.

“My voters want to know when they’re getting their vaccine. And I want to make sure that no one is paying for them. That insurance is picking up the costs that there are co-pays that this is something we are giving people free of charge,” Smith said.

Carlin and Smith said they hope virtual meetings will help prevent any disruptions, which will allow lawmakers more time to get bills on the table.