Iowa lawmakers listening to public comments about redistricting process

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa’s temporary redistricting advisory commission held another virtual meeting today with citizens voicing their comments in hopes that the state will continue its historically “gold standard” nonpartisan process of redrawing legislative districts.

“Those we elect can’t praise the process of redistricting Iowa at one moment and at the next moment, discard the process because they don’t like the result or are seeking another map that gives greater advantages to a particular party or person,” said Iowa resident John Hale.

Many who spoke at today’s meeting expressed similar sentiments but State Senator Jeff Taylor from District 2 says that some constituents have issues with the size of the 4th Congressional District, despite the populations being shared equally.

“Geographically, the feeling that a couple people have told me is that they just think that the 4th congressional district would be too large for a representative to effectively represent,” said Taylor.

The final public hearing is Wednesday at 6 p.m. and then, there will be a special session for the Iowa legislature to convene and vote yes or no on the LSA’s proposed plan for redistricting.

If it’s rejected, the LSA will propose new maps but the Iowa Supreme Court has given the legislature a deadline of December 1 to enact a new plan of districting for the 2022 elections.