Iowa lawmakers consider new legislation to make daylight savings time permanent

SIOUX CITY, Iowa, (KCAU) – Each year, from March to November, we undergo the annual ritual known as “Daylight Saving Time.”

Now, legislation under consideration by Iowa lawmakers could do away with the need to “spring forward” each March, making daylight saving time permanent.

Daylight Saving Time was enacted decades ago to make better use of daylight.

Iowa lawmakers are considering making Day Light Saving time permanent. They said it’s what constituents want. However, only if other states in the region can get behind it.

Changing the clocks forward allows us to get more done while the sun is out.

For one Sioux City restaurant, more daylight means more business.

“It would be a positive effect on us. Just because we have a patio outside, especially during spring, summer and fall months it could be utilized a lot more than it is now. As far as the business goes, it allows more sunlight for people to come out and that’s a positive for us,” said Scott Hiltabidle, Four Brothers supervisor.

Some Siouxlanders, like Ron Olsen, said making Daylight Saving Time permanent in Iowa will only cause confusion and difficulties, especially for people who live in one state and work in another.

“I live in Nebraska but my work is all centered in Iowa and it might be an hour away from my resident. So why would I want to agree to Daylight Savings Time in Iowa only and not in Nebraska? I am totally for, 100% for Daylight Saving Time, but for the whole country,” said Ron Olsen.

Senator Jason Schultz said the bill is more about bringing awareness to the idea and the benefits it may have.

“I call a bill like this more of a cry for attention to an issue that we’re hearing from our constituents. I don’t believe we’re going to send the bill to the governor this year. I do believe the pressure is rising in more states than Iowa to move to a more standard time year-round,” said Senator Schultz (R-IA).

He also said it’ll be very difficult for one state to do it by itself. It’ll take coordination, but said constituents are the ones pushing for this bill.

“All of the phone calls I’ve received from constituents about ending the time change, every six months was that they wanted more daylight at the end of the day. So they said their biggest problem with the time change is when they lose daylight at the end of the day after work,” said Senator Schultz (R-IA).

He believes the region, if not the entire country, will eventually move to standard time and stay there year-round.