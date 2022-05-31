CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — Two Iowa lawmakers were in Siouxland Tuesday night to talk about cattle.

Representative Randy Feenstra and Senator Chuck Grassley attended a cattle market roundup at the Grainery Lodge in Cherokee, Iowa.

Feenstra talked about the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act which would require meatpackers to disclose any contracts they have with meat producers in order to eliminate the possibility of collusion.

Grassley discussed the Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act of 2022.

“Cause we’re dealing with people from Texas and Oklahoma and other congressional people that don’t always see what we see in Iowa and that’s why it’s so important that we voice our opinions and try to get things done for the Iowans,” said Feenstra.

“Cause first of all we would not have the movement of this legislation in the Congress of the United States if it hadn’t been for the grassroots efforts of the Iowa cattleman and I can say Nebraska cattleman, Minnesota cattleman, and maybe some other states,” said Grassley.

The Special Investigator Act would create a new office in the USDA that oversees agricultural markets.