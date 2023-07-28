IOWA (KCAU) — While America’s baseball season is well underway, the season is almost over in the Netherlands, which is where Iowa’s House Representative JD Scholten is spending the next few weeks.

Scholten announced his signing with the Osterhout Twins as a pitcher earlier this week, but the nearly 40-year-old Iowan has been playing for several years on teams across the U.S. and Europe. Scholten said that he’s never had to juggle games with his responsibilities as a lawmaker.

“I had a Zoom call at 1:30 in the morning,” said Scholten, “The other night, there was a virtual town hall to help support awareness of people with disabilities in Iowa and I wanted to be part of that, and so, it was a late night for me but you know, those are the types of things you have to do when you’re a representative. Whether you happen to be in Europe for the moment, or if you’re back home. ”

Scholten told KCAU 9 that he thinks he may be back in Iowa around Labor Day, depending on how the twins’ season goes. He will be able to attend Iowa’s regular session once it begins in January.