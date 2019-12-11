Iowa Law Enforcement increasing patrol during holiday season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This time of year is known for celebrations and traditions. It is also known for being the deadliest season when it comes to drunk and drug-impaired driving.

Iowa Law Enforcement across the state are partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) this holiday season to help remove impaired drivers from the roads, which will also help save lives.

There will be an increased presence of law enforcement from December 13 to January 1.

According to a recent press release, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau wants to remind all drivers about the dangers associated with driving impaired.

They want you to remember that if you have a little bit to drink, you could be over the legal limit.

In 2017, 45% of drivers killed in fatal crashes were tested positive for drugs in their system.

According to NHTSA, 855 people lost their lives in traffic accidents involving a drunk driver during the month of December in 2017. One person was killed every 48 minutes by a drunk driver on roads across the U.S.

From December 13, 2018, to January 1, 2019, Iowa law enforcement officers arrested 506 impaired drivers. There were also 17 fatal crashes, killing 18 people, four of which were caused by impaired drivers during this time frame.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety would like to remind you to always plan ahead if you will be celebrating the holidays with an impairing substance. If you are the designated driver, take the role seriously and stay away from impairing substances.

They would also like to remind you that if you happen to partake in impairing substances, there are other ways to get home safely, like calling: