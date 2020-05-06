Iowa Lakes Community College to offer online courses for summer 2020 term

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Lakes Community College (ILCC) is offering online virtual courses for the summer 2020 term.

Due to the courses being moved entirely online for the 2020 summer session, students have increased convenience and flexibility without the location or time limitations of a traditional classroom setting.

ILCC instructors will be using Zoom for the live virtual sessions on scheduled days and times.

The recordings of live sessions will be available so students can view the class sessions at a later time if they are not able to attend the live meeting.

“Iowa Lakes Community College is excited for the opportunity to provide students with summer 2020 virtual courses. These classes are entirely online but provide students with the opportunity to either attend live virtual class sessions or watch recordings of them. The decision to offer courses in this format was based on student feedback, indicating strong benefits from having a live class session available. The ultimate goal is to provide students a high-quality education in a format that allows success,” Executive Dean on the Iowa Lakes Estherville Campus, Scott Stokes said.

The full eight-week summer session and the first four-week summer session start on May 18. The second four-week summer session begins on June 23.

The classes that will be available virtually for summer 2020 include:

Science

Business

Math

Music

Language

Speech

Psychology

Specific courses offered online for the summer 2020 term are listed here.

Some courses, like Aviation, will still plan to meet with face-to-face lectures and lab courses and carefully follow safety measures.

ILCC said a backup plan is in place if, for any reason, in-person classes cannot occur safely.

