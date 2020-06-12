Iowa Lakes Community College to offer both in-person, virtual visits to welcome, prepare incoming students

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Lakes Community College will be offering a mixture of in-person and virtual options by appointment for campus visits, registration, orientation, and placement testing for the fall 2020 semester.

The mixture of in-person and virtual appointments will help the college navigate during these unprecedented circumstances due to the pandemic.

“We are doing everything we can to help students and parents experience Iowa Lakes safely and comfortably with a multitude of options for everything from visiting for the first time to attending orientation to registering for classes. We are all in this together working towards the best solutions possible to ensure safety,” Iowa Lakes Director of Admissions, Annie Kalous said.

The college will be offering Laker Virtual Visit Days, which will allow potential students to obtain the resources and information needed to make college decisions.

Students may also be offered an in-person visit as an option by signing up for Laker Virtual Visit Day, so each person can decide whether they feel comfortable attending a small gathering for an in-person visit or prefer exploring Iowa Lakes virtually.

As an added incentive to visit Iowa Lakes through the Virtual Visit Days, participants will be entered for a chance to win one of four $250 campus store vouchers.

Laker Virtual Visit Days will be held on the Emmetsburg campus on July 27 at 1 p.m. and the Estherville campus on July 27 at 9 a.m.

For anyone interested in registering for this event, click here.

The college will also be offering a Virtual Registration Days event, which will provide students with a zoom meeting.

The zoom meeting will connect the incoming student with an Iowa Lakes enrollment coach and faculty advisor.

During the zoom meeting, students will be able to register for classes, learn about upcoming orientations, and get answers to questions about paying tuition and Financial Aid.

Virtual Registration Days will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 30. There will be three different sessions held on both days:

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Each student will be assigned a 30 minute time slot, which is available by appointment only.

For those who need to sign up for a virtual registration appointment click here. The college urges students to register at least one week in advance for the desired time frame to allow time for team coordination.

For those who have already applied for Iowa Lakes and have been accepted into the program of their choice can get started by attending Summer Orientation Dates.

The Summer Orientation Dates are available virtually and in-person.

For those that need to attend summer orientation click here to choose the preferred date and way to attend.

Iowa Lakes is also accepting appointments for placement testing in the Success Centers.

For more information on placement testing, click here.

For anyone who is not comfortable online or has additional questions regarding Laker Virtual Visit Days, Virtual Registration Days, and Summer Orientation Dates, call 1-800-346-6081 for more personalized assistance.

