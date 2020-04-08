Iowa Lakes Community College postpones 2020 Spring Commencement Ceremony

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Lakes Community College has postponed the 2020 Spring Commencement Cermony to July 24.

The ceremony will be held in conjunction with the previously scheduled summer ceremony.

“This has been a tough semester, after transitioning all courses to online delivery, so it only felt right to postpone the spring graduation ceremony and to combine it with our summer ceremony. This will allow us to celebrate and recognize the successes and achievements of our students,” said Julie Williams, Executive Dean of Students.

The postponement of the Spring Commencement Ceremony will not impact the students’ ability to graduate and the diplomas will be sent to them via mail.

“We highly encourage students that had planned to attend the spring ceremony in May to take part in the July ceremony. It is so important to celebrate the hard work put into earning that degree,” said Williams.

More information and further details on the spring and summer commencement will be available on the Iowa Lakes website.

Iowa Lakes students that are interested in taking part in the July 24 Commencement Ceremony are encouraged to contact Darci Curry in the Records Office by email at dcurry@iowalakes.edu.