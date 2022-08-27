SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Lakes earned national-leading scores in an aviation ranking system.

According to a release, Flying Magazine has ranked the Aviation and Airport Management program at Iowa Lakes Community College as first for community college aviation programs and third nationally for all colleges.

The release stated that the magazine used five categories including industry partners, value, fleet, campus life, and facilities to rank the colleges, and Iowa Lakes scored 41 out of 50.

Tim Busch, Aviation and Airport Management Program Coordinator and Chief Flight Assistant Professor, pleased to receive high ranking in Flying Magazine.

The program has been offered for more than 40 years at Iowa Lakes with growth and expansion has progressing recently.

“We have spent the past three years developing the program,” said Iowa Lakes Aviation and Airport Management Program Coordinator and Chief Flight Instructor Tim Busch, “More improvements are coming but we’re on the right track. Iowa lakes students know they are getting a great start to a great career at a great value.”

According to the release, the need for pilots has made a significant impact on the program’s intended goal of getting more pilots into the workforce. Iowa Lakes was stated to currently offer an applied science degree and Federal Aviation Administration licenses with ratings and industry connections that are needed for career placement.

The Flying Magazine stated that Iowa Lakes offers an aviation education that students who are interested in a smaller school and personalized instruction can receive a solid education.

More information on the top aviation colleges can be found on Flying Magazine’s website. Information on Iowa Lakes or the Iowa Lakes Aviation and Airport Management program can be found on the Iowa Lakes website.