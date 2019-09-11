Iowa Insurance Division claims former Medicaid provider owes the state more than a million dollars

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) –

An insurance company that pulled out of Iowa’s Medicaid program two years ago still owes money to providers.

According to documents filed with the Iowa insurance division, Amerihealth Caritas may owe as much as $1.4 million dollars to hospitals, nursing homes, and other providers.



A spokesman for Amerihealth says they will address these payments in the near future.



Amerihealth pulled its services out of Iowa in 2017, just a year after Iowa had private companies take over the management of its Medicaid program.