Iowa ice cream company host holiday movie nights

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor is introducing Monday Movie Nights for the holiday season.

In December, every Monday Movie Night will feature free admission to a movie and a custom, movie-related dessert to buy.

The movies are Elf on December 2, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch on December 9, and The Polar Express on December 16.

